Midwives Share Frontline Stories in Africa

When midwife Philomena Owusu Domfe gets up for work every day she is scared. Domfe has been at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, Ghana’s capital city, for eight years. And while social distancing is prescribed by the World Health Organization as a key defense against the spread of Covid-19, Domfe said it’s difficult when proximity with her patients and their newborns is a job requirement. Fatou Joof, who has worked as a midwife for 15 years in the Gambia, told CNN that she puts on gloves and wears her mask all the time. Patricia Mwenyeheri, a midwife in Malawi said there are only two handwashing basins at the Mzandu Health Center where she works. Patricia Mwenyeheri, a midwife in Malawi said there are only two handwashing basins at the Mzandu Health Center where she works.

