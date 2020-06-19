Midrand Police Investigate Death Of Day-Old Baby Found In Jukskei River

Share with your network!

Midrand police are investigating the death of yet another child in Gauteng. This time the body of a one-day-old baby boy has been found in the Jukskei River.

Paramedics found the baby in the river on Thursday afternoon.

The circumstances around the infant’s death are not yet known.

Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst said: “Reports from the scene had alleged that a one-day-old male had be been washed down the river and got caught in a net of rubbish floating in a river. The patient was assessed on scene by a Netcare practitioner and found to not have a pulse and was declared dead on the scene.”

Also on Thursday, the body of a three-year-old child was found in a rubbish bin in Orange Farm.

The little girl had been stabbed to death and dumped there.

Many children have been killed in South Africa over the past few weeks.

EWN

