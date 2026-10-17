Microsoft Pitches AI for Africa’s Oil, Gas and Mining Operations at African Energy Week

Microsoft set out its plan to speed AI adoption across Africa’s oil, gas, utilities and mining sectors at African Energy Week 2026 on Oct. 12. Predictive maintenance was at the centre of the pitch.

The approach links companies’ enterprise data with their industrial operational technology systems. Microsoft’s examples were predictive maintenance and asset optimisation, such as spotting equipment failure before it causes unplanned downtime.

The company named three of its products as the tools for building custom applications and deploying AI agents: Azure, Copilot Studio and Power Apps. AI agents are programs that carry out multi-step tasks with limited human input.

Gargi Mishra, Microsoft’s frontier industry advisor for energy and resources, said the opportunity lies in connecting the data companies already generate across their operations with AI capabilities. Combining industrial and business data gives teams greater visibility into what is happening across their assets, she said.

Gareth Ireland, a senior AI specialist at Microsoft, said the core challenge is integrating AI “into the systems and processes people already use.”

Microsoft emphasised cybersecurity, data governance and human oversight. It noted that errors in operational settings could carry commercial or safety risks.

The market backdrop comes from the African Energy Chamber’s 2026 Outlook. It projects African oil and gas production of 11.4 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2026 and upstream capital spending of $41 billion, driven by offshore projects in Angola, Mozambique and Nigeria.

Originally published by CIO Africa.