Michaelis Boyd’s Arijiju House Hybridizes European and Kenyan Architecture

A spectacular new home in Kenya by architects Micahelis Boyd combines aspects of European and African building traditions to create a structure that is seemingly unobtrusive yet also regal. An emphasis on using local materials helps to ground the structure in its gorgeous setting in the borana conservancy, while its intermixture of architectural styles makes it feel both familiar and unique.
SOURCE: DESIGN BOOM
