Mi Casa’s Church Bells Ring: A New Universal Deal & 10 Years In Music

South African dance band Mi Casa is celebrating 10 years in the industry and has just signed an international deal.

The band started receiving major attention after their hit single These Streets was released in 2001. Their fifth album – with new song Church Bells – was due to be released in 15 May this year. That had to be pushed back.

The band’s singer and songwriter, J-Something, told the 702’s Midday Report that their longevity in the music industry has been difficult to believe, but that it’s the start of something new.

“I’ve actually been walking around all day as if I didn’t know we’ve been together for 10 years. I’m just in shock, it’s insane. It’s a milestone for us and it’s just the beginning of another chapter.”

At 6pm on Friday night, Mi Casa will be hosting a party on social media platform Facebook, after announcing they signed a major global record deal.

The band has just signed with Universal Studios, which J-Something says offers the band its first bite at the international music cherry, “which has been our dream”.

But the 10 years together has taught J-Something, producer Dr Duda, and trumpeter Mo-T, that nothing is impossible.

“More than anything … as brothers, we’ve learnt that perseverance pays off. In times like these when you look at a band like Mi Casa, it feels like we’re achieving some of our most important goals.”

“Today the lesson for me has really been, there’s a real reward in patiently pursuing what you love,” he said.

J-Something isn’t too concerned with the album release being pushed back, especially now that the news of their international signing is out.

“We had to push back the release to July where we’ll be restrategising and releasing the project properly with a global strategy,” he said.

“Thanks to everybody who has supported us over the years. It’s been 10 years in the making,” he said.

The band has 3 South African Music Awards under its belt, and a host of nominations, from the MTV Africa Music Awards to the Dance Music Awards, and has sold out numerous concerts, including global audiences such as Canada, Portugal, the United Kingdom and The Netherlands. In South Africa, they’ve had eight number one singles, including their hits Jika and Don’t Wanna Be Your Friend, both of which went multi-platinum.

