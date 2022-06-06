Meza Malonga: The Afro-Fusion Food Making Waves

From a chicly minimal restaurant in a quiet side street of Kigali, chef Dieuveil Malonga is serving up tales of Africa. Known for his masterful fusing of ingredients and cultures, his dishes display a unique and delicious take on pan-Africanism. In the Bantu language, meza means “table”. What’s on Malonga’s table then? Each day brings a new array of colourful creations, crafted from the fresh bounties of the season. The menu is ever-evolving as the chef refines his concept of Pan-African cuisine. From sorghum bread topped with delicate white moringa flowers and whipped avocado cream to shrimp dusted in nutty ground djansang seeds, each carefully curated course tells a story – or two – about Africa.

SOURCE: BBC

