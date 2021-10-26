iAfrica

iAfrica

Meyiwa Family Suspects Cover-Up

3 hours ago 1 min read

It’s exactly seven years since Senzo Meyiwa was killed and a date has finally been set for his murder trial.

The accused will be back in the dock next year but his brother is questioning the investigations.

Sifiso Meyiwa says it feels like a cover-up.

He and Afriforum, who are representing the family, say the mastermind must still be apprehended.

Meyiwa was shot dead while visiting his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her mother’s home in Vosloorus in 2014.

It’s taken six years for arrests to be made and five men charged with Meyiwa’s murder are expected to stand trial in April.

Head of private prosecution, Gerrie Nel: “If we cannot convince the State to add other people then certainly we should now concentrate on these five people and finalise the trial but I reiterate if we’re dealing with a contract killing, which we believe, and certainly you must have the mastermind charged with all the other suspects just to have success in the matter.”

