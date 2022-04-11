iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Meyiwa Family Convinced Mastermind Still At Large

4 hours ago 1 min read

Senzo Meyiwa’s family is hopeful they will finally know what happened on that fateful night in October 2014.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial is set to begin on Monday in the High Court.

The five accused are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence, and the possession of ammunition.

However, one of them has been sentenced to 12-years’ imprisonment for another case of attempted murder.

It’s been eight years since the shocking murder of Meyiwa.

Meanwhile, Meyiwa’s family is adamant the mastermind is still roaming around the streets.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Zuma Absent As Arms Deal Trial Gets Under Way

4 hours ago
1 min read

Former SSA Clerk Sentenced To Six-Years For Theft Of R170,000

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 828 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 1 183 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 377 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

More Police Deployed To Diepsloot

3 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Transport MEC Mitchell Condemns Kraaifontein Taxi Violence

3 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 1 481 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

WC Health Dept Seeing Slow Decline In COVID-19 Cases

4 days ago
1 min read

EFF Gives Johann Rupert 14 days To Respond To Its Land Demands

4 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Health Dept To Set Up Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Sites

4 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 032 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zuma Absent As Arms Deal Trial Gets Under Way

4 hours ago
1 min read

Meyiwa Family Convinced Mastermind Still At Large

4 hours ago
1 min read

Former SSA Clerk Sentenced To Six-Years For Theft Of R170,000

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 828 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer