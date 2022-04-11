Meyiwa Family Convinced Mastermind Still At Large

Senzo Meyiwa’s family is hopeful they will finally know what happened on that fateful night in October 2014.
Former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial is set to begin on Monday in the High Court.
The five accused are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence, and the possession of ammunition.
However, one of them has been sentenced to 12-years’ imprisonment for another case of attempted murder.
It’s been eight years since the shocking murder of Meyiwa.
Meanwhile, Meyiwa’s family is adamant the mastermind is still roaming around the streets.
