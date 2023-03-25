Mexico Submits Bid To Host 2036 Summer Games

Mexico submitted a formal bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics on Friday at the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the president of the Mexican Olympic Committee, Maria Jose Alcala, met with IOC president Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The bid coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Mexican Olympic Committee.
The Mexican representatives said that most of the infrastructure required to host the multi-sport event was already in place, and a committee would be set up to support the bid.
Mexico, which hosted the 1968 Games in Mexico City as well as the two FIFA World Cups in 1970 and 1986, will be one of the joint hosts of the 2026 World Cup along with Canada and the United States.
