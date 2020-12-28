iAfrica

Metrorail Suspends Services In Cape Town

Officers inspect Metrorail train. Picture: EWN

2 hours ago 1 min read

Metrorail has suspended its train services in Cape Town for Monday.

The Regional Train Traffic Control and Management Centre had to shut down on Sunday as a precautionary measure due to a COVID-19 infection case there.

“The suspension is necessary to permit the deep cleaning and sanitisation of the Regional Train Traffic Control and Management Centre following a confirmed COVID-19 infection at the facility,” Metrorail said in a statement on Sunday evening.

The facility is being deep cleaned and sanitised.

Train services are expected to resume on Tuesday.

