Metrorail Suspends Services In Cape Town

Metrorail has suspended its train services in Cape Town for Monday.

The Regional Train Traffic Control and Management Centre had to shut down on Sunday as a precautionary measure due to a COVID-19 infection case there.

“The suspension is necessary to permit the deep cleaning and sanitisation of the Regional Train Traffic Control and Management Centre following a confirmed COVID-19 infection at the facility,” Metrorail said in a statement on Sunday evening.

The facility is being deep cleaned and sanitised.

Train services are expected to resume on Tuesday.

