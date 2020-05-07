MeToo at Benin’s National Broadcaster

Share with your network!

President Patrice Talon has ordered investigations into allegations of sexual harassment made by two female journalists. Angéla Kpeidja, who works for the national television station ORTB, and Pricile Kpogbeme made claims of sexual harassment and abuse in separate Facebook posts. Ms Kpeidja’s post on 1 May condemned the “silence in frustration” among women journalists. Ms Kpogbeme marked World Press Freedom Day on 3 May with a video post that highlighted the abuse she has faced in her career. She said women were regarded as “sex objects” in the media industry and that she was unemployed because she refused the sexual advances of those in authority. President Talon said he had met the ORTB heads and Ms Kpeidja and ordered investigations into the allegations. “I am already convinced that the action taken by Ms Angela Kpeidja will be the trigger for a new dawn to ensure that victims of sexual abuse are better protected in our country,” he said in a Facebook post. The ORTB management said it “has not received any complaints of moral or sexual harassment or rape of female staff”. The two women have received support from their peers on social media.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!