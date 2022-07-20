Methanol Probed As Possible Cause Of Tavern Deaths

Alcohol and carbon monoxide poisoning have been ruled out as the cause of death for 21 teenagers that died at Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and provincial authorities updated families on the progress of the investigation.

According to the Eastern Cape Health Department, the alcohol levels found in blood samples were not lethal amounts.

Methanol was also detected in the bodies but these levels are still being confirmed.

Authorities say they are now probing traces of methanol found in all the bodies of the victims.

Some of the parents of the deceased said the healing process can only begin after answers are provided.

Share with your network!