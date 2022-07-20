iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Methanol Probed As Possible Cause Of Tavern Deaths

Twitter

6 mins ago 1 min read

Alcohol and carbon monoxide poisoning have been ruled out as the cause of death for 21 teenagers that died at Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and provincial authorities updated families on the progress of the investigation.

According to the Eastern Cape Health Department, the alcohol levels found in blood samples were not lethal amounts.  

Methanol was also detected in the bodies but these levels are still being confirmed.

Authorities say they are now probing traces of methanol found in all the bodies of the victims.

Some of the parents of the deceased said the healing process can only begin after answers are provided.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA’s Energy Crisis Crippling The Economy – Cosatu President Losi

12 seconds ago
1 min read

Public Protector To Subpoena Ramaphosa Over Allegations Linked To Farm Theft

4 mins ago
1 min read

SA Expected To Receive Clarity On EC Tavern Deaths

1 day ago
SAPS
1 min read

Crime Is Shifting From Cape Metro Area To Rural Towns – Safety MEC

1 day ago
1 min read

Taxi Industry Warns Of National Shutdown

1 day ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 171 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Mbalula To Meet With Taxi Bosses To Avoid Possible Shutdown

2 days ago
Water Is Life
1 min read

Nelson Mandela Bay Water Reserves ‘Uncomfortably Low’

2 days ago
1 min read

Duarte Hailed As A Staunch And Courageous Activist

2 days ago
1 min read

Jessie Duarte Passes Away

3 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 406 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago
1 min read

Cele Says No Arrests Yet For Soweto Tavern Shooting

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA’s Energy Crisis Crippling The Economy – Cosatu President Losi

12 seconds ago
1 min read

Public Protector To Subpoena Ramaphosa Over Allegations Linked To Farm Theft

4 mins ago
1 min read

Methanol Probed As Possible Cause Of Tavern Deaths

6 mins ago
4 min read

Your Guide To Madiba Inspired Travel In Mzansi

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer