Methanol Probed As Possible Cause Of Tavern Deaths

Alcohol and carbon monoxide poisoning have been ruled out as the cause of death for 21 teenagers that died at Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and provincial authorities updated families on the progress of the investigation.
According to the Eastern Cape Health Department, the alcohol levels found in blood samples were not lethal amounts.
Methanol was also detected in the bodies but these levels are still being confirmed.
Authorities say they are now probing traces of methanol found in all the bodies of the victims.
Some of the parents of the deceased said the healing process can only begin after answers are provided.
More Stories
SA’s Energy Crisis Crippling The Economy – Cosatu President Losi
Public Protector To Subpoena Ramaphosa Over Allegations Linked To Farm Theft
SA Expected To Receive Clarity On EC Tavern Deaths
Crime Is Shifting From Cape Metro Area To Rural Towns – Safety MEC
Taxi Industry Warns Of National Shutdown
NICD Reports 171 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Mbalula To Meet With Taxi Bosses To Avoid Possible Shutdown
Nelson Mandela Bay Water Reserves ‘Uncomfortably Low’
Duarte Hailed As A Staunch And Courageous Activist
Jessie Duarte Passes Away
NICD Reports 406 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Cele Says No Arrests Yet For Soweto Tavern Shooting