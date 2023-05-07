Met Gala 2023: The Best African Celebrity Looks

The first Monday in May is when the famous descend upon New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion’s biggest night. The Met Gala draws an array of stars outfitted in some fabulous finery, and this year’s African contingent sported some of the best looks of the evening. Michaela Coel had foreshadowed she would wear Schiaparelli when seen in a stunning black velvet minidress from the house for a pre-Met dinner. Not a stranger to attending the Met Gala South Sudanese supermodel, Adut Akech, turned to Carolina Herrera for a subverted take on Lagerfeld’s austere black-and-white uniform. Even in elite circles, Burna Boy making his Met Gala debut showed that there’s a first time for everything. Unlike his daring peer Tems, the Afrobeats star is comfortable decking out in the conservatism of Burberry.
