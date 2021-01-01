iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Messi Watches On As PSG Make Hard Work Of Strasbourg

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Lionel Messi watched on from the stands as Paris St Germain made hard work of beating Strasbourg 4-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday to continue their winning start to the new season.

Not yet fully fit, Messi, along with Neymar and fellow new recruits Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos, did not make the match squad, but saw his new club take an early lead through Mauro Icardi at Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe then doubled PSG’s advantage in the 25th minute after his shot was deflected home, before the France international’s cross was turned in by Julian Draxler two minutes later to put the hosts 3-0 up.

However, second-half goals from Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque got the visitors back into the contest, with PSG looking uneasy in possession.

Alexander Djiku’s dismissal for two bookable offences let PSG off the hook nine minutes from time, with substitute Pablo Sarabia tapping home at the back post in the 86th minute to make sure of the unconvincing victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The win sent PSG top of the table with two wins from two, while last season’s champions Lille were surprisingly thrashed 4-0 at home by Nice earlier on Saturday.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Squad Will Get Better With Game-Time – Nienaber

3 hours ago
2 min read

No More Nerves At Goodison As Benitez Hails Everton Fans

3 hours ago
2 min read

Liverpool Cruise Past Norwich In Opener

4 hours ago
2 min read

Red-Hot Root Helps England Nose Ahead At Lord’s

4 hours ago
1 min read

Britain’s Ujah ‘Shocked And Devastated’ By Positive Test

4 hours ago
2 min read

Fernandes Steals At Man United’s Fast Start

15 hours ago
3 min read

Chelsea Coast Past Palace

15 hours ago
1 min read

Changed Boks Grind Out Rugby Championship Win Over Argentina

15 hours ago
2 min read

Too Early For Messi To Take The Tield – Pochettino

1 day ago
2 min read

Suga Urges Travel Curbs As COVID-19 Cases Surge Before Paralympics

1 day ago
2 min read

Vieira Has Vision To Make Palace Sparkle

1 day ago
2 min read

Brentford Beat Arsenal For Dream Start To Premier League

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Correctional Services Confirms Zuma Remains In Hospital

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 13 021 New Cases

3 hours ago
2 min read

Squad Will Get Better With Game-Time – Nienaber

3 hours ago
2 min read

No More Nerves At Goodison As Benitez Hails Everton Fans

3 hours ago