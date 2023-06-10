iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Messi In Beijing For Friendly Before Move To Miami

REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
3 mins ago 1 min read

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi arrived in Beijing on Saturday for a friendly match before leaving a storied European career to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as a free agent.

His arrival was announced in a post on the organiser International Football Invitation’s official Weibo social media site with a video of players stepping off a plane, ahead of Thursday’s Argentina-Australia match in the Chinese capital’s recently rebuilt Workers’ Stadium.

Messi, who lifted the World Cup in Qatar in December and is widely considered to be one of the game’s all-time greats, confirmed this week he will leave French champions Paris St Germain for the U.S. league.

This is the Argentina captain’s seventh visit to China and his first since 2017.

He has received a fervent welcome on each of his previous visits to China, which has a huge soccer fan base despite the struggles of the men’s national team, who have played at the World Cup only once.

Australia and Argentina last met at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the round of 16, where Messi was among the scorers as his team won 2-1.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Tension Of The First Two Sets Caused Cramping In Entire Body – Alcaraz

6 mins ago
2 min read

Shocked Kipyegon Adds 5,000m World Record To 1500m Mark In Paris

10 mins ago
1 min read

Australia Heap Misery On India In WTC Final

14 mins ago
3 min read

Latest ‘Deadline’ Looms In Man United Takeover Saga

32 mins ago
2 min read

Djokovic Edges Closer To Grand Slam Record With Spot In Last Eight

5 days ago
2 min read

Hamilton Hails ‘Mega Job’ By Mercedes, Focused On Next Year

5 days ago
3 min read

Verstappen Wins In Spain To Continue Red Bull Sweep

5 days ago
2 min read

Benzema Leaves Real Madrid After 14 Years At Club

5 days ago
1 min read

Milan Say Ibrahimovic Will Not Extend Contract

6 days ago
2 min read

Tongue Takes Five Wickets As England Crush Ireland

6 days ago
2 min read

Ten Hag’s United “Broken” After FA Cup Final Loss To Manchester City

6 days ago
2 min read

Jabeur Upset With Fans Reselling Tickets Due To Women’s Match In Night Session

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Messi In Beijing For Friendly Before Move To Miami

3 mins ago
3 min read

Tension Of The First Two Sets Caused Cramping In Entire Body – Alcaraz

6 mins ago
2 min read

Shocked Kipyegon Adds 5,000m World Record To 1500m Mark In Paris

10 mins ago
1 min read

Australia Heap Misery On India In WTC Final

14 mins ago

Share