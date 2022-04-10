iAfrica

Merseyside Police Investigate Ronaldo Phone Incident In United Loss

REUTERS/Craig Brough

Merseyside police said on Sunday they were reviewing CCTV footage to establish if Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo committed an offence by knocking a mobile phone out of a supporter’s hand after his team’s 1-0 defeat at Everton.

Footage emerged on social media of Ronaldo appearing to swipe his hand towards the ground as he walked off the pitch and headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park after Saturday’s match.

Eyewitnesses said the 37-year-old had knocked a fan’s phone out of their hand and smashed it to the ground and Ronaldo later took to Instagram to apologise for the incident. read more

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said the force was liaising with both clubs after reports of an alleged assault.

“As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm, it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch,” the spokesperson said.

“Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place.”

The defeat left United seventh in the Premier League standings and they face the prospect of missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League as they are six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Reuters

