iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mercer’s First Ever Survey into Gender Parity in the Workplace for Africa

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Titled ‘When Women Thrive 2020 Sub-Saharan Report’, the survey paints a hopeful picture of the continent. The international consulting firm has carved a niche in gathering data and providing a global picture about gender inequality in the workplace. Respondents of the survey included multinational companies with a footprint on the continent across several industries. When compared to global results, Africa has shown the biggest improvement in creating policies that promote diversity and inclusion. However challenges around the implementation of these policies remains. For many respondents, traditional gender roles means many women do not occupy positions that make key decisions. Policies around maternity and a flexible work environment for mothers is also an area of improvement.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Environmental and Social Cost of International Architectural Design Styles in Africa

1 hour ago
1 min read

World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy

1 hour ago
1 min read

Two Entrepreneurs Fill Africa’s Enterprise Software Gap

1 hour ago
1 min read

An All Female Investors and Entrepreneurs Panel at this Year’s Angel Fair Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Creating Africa-centric Biometrics

2 hours ago
1 min read

Two Africans Left in the Race to Become WTO Head

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Potential of Africa’s Property Rights Remains Largely Unrealised

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ivorian City Gets Pop of Art

1 day ago
1 min read

Vote on a New Constitution in Algeria Marks a Turning Point

1 day ago
1 min read

What Airlines Need to Do to Recover

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Environmental and Social Cost of International Architectural Design Styles in Africa

1 hour ago
1 min read

World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy

1 hour ago