iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Mercedes Drivers All Shaken Up After Monaco Practice

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

32 mins ago 2 min read

Monaco’s unforgiving street circuit proved a bone-jarring, eye-popping ride for Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton on Friday as they wrestled with bouncing cars and a bumpy surface.

The champions were struggling on a hot afternoon as Ferrari’s local hero Charles Leclerc and Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz finished second practice one-two.

Seven times world champion Hamilton, winner of a record 103 races, said it was “probably the bumpiest track I have ever driven”.

He said the car was also bouncing in a different way to previous races this season.

“I am fighting the car. To put a lap together is, wow! Holy crap! I don’t remember experiencing it like that before,” said the Briton, who was 10th and 12th respectively in the sessions.

“When you actually do try to put a lap together, the grip doesn’t feel terrible, it’s just eyeballs coming out of their sockets.”

This year’s cars are bigger and heavier than in the past, and the city streets subject to the rigours of regular traffic when not being raced on.

Russell, sixth in the second session, said the car was so stiff it was hard to drive it on the limit while the Ferrari drivers appeared able to smash over the kerbs without any problem.

“There are sections where both the (front) tyres are off the ground,” added the Briton. “At turn five you’ve got the front-right up in the air, and it’s so stiff even the front-left is popping up off the ground as well.

“It’s almost like doing a wheelie, with no front wheels on the ground.”

Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said the ride problems were preventing the drivers from properly attacking the lap, especially on low fuel.

“We made a bit of progress between the sessions, but we need to pick through the data and understand whether we can achieve more,” he said.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Liverpool To Play For Ukraine People In Champions League Final – Klopp

22 mins ago
2 min read

Revenge Fuels Rajasthan, Gujarat Look To Cap Dream IPL Season

25 mins ago
3 min read

French Open Crowd Provides Unmatched Atmosphere

27 mins ago
2 min read

Nadal Stays On Course For Possible Djokovic Clash In Quarter-Finals

29 mins ago
2 min read

I Hold No Grudges And Want To Play In Australia Again – Djokovic

35 mins ago
3 min read

Verstappen Takes F1 lead With Win In Spain

6 days ago
3 min read

Man City Fight Back To Beat Villa And Win Premier League Title

6 days ago
3 min read

Liverpool Miss Out On Title By One Point

6 days ago
2 min read

Burnley Relegated After Defeat By Newcastle

6 days ago
2 min read

Arsenal Hammer Everton But Still Miss Out On Top Four

6 days ago
2 min read

Underdogs Take A Bite Out Of Experienced Field At PGA Championship

6 days ago
1 min read

Tiger Woods Withdraws From PGA ChampionsHip

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South African Sign Language Approved As 12th Official Language

4 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 274 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

18 mins ago
1 min read

Liverpool To Play For Ukraine People In Champions League Final – Klopp

22 mins ago
2 min read

Revenge Fuels Rajasthan, Gujarat Look To Cap Dream IPL Season

25 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer