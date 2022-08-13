Men’s World Champion Tola Withdraws From London Marathon

Ethiopia’s men’s world champion Tamirat Tola said on Friday he had pulled out of October’s London Marathon due to muscle fatigue.
Tola won gold in Eugene, Oregon, last month in a championship record time of two hours, five minutes and 36 seconds.
“It is with great regret that I am unable to run this year’s TCS London Marathon,” said the 31-year-old.
“Unfortunately, since the World Championships I have had problems with muscle fatigue and have not yet been able to resume training.”
London Marathon organisers said world silver and bronze medallists Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia and Somalia-born Belgian Bashir Abdi would be on the start line on Oct. 2 along with Ethiopia’s defending champion Sisay Lemma.
Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele, the second fastest marathon runner of all time, will also compete.
Last year’s women’s runner-up Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia has also withdrawn. Kenya’s world record holder Brigid Kosgei, a two times winner, and reigning champion Joyciline Jepkosgei lead the entry list.
