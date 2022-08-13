iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Men’s World Champion Tola Withdraws From London Marathon

REUTERS/Mike Segar

7 hours ago 1 min read

Ethiopia’s men’s world champion Tamirat Tola said on Friday he had pulled out of October’s London Marathon due to muscle fatigue.

Tola won gold in Eugene, Oregon, last month in a championship record time of two hours, five minutes and 36 seconds.

“It is with great regret that I am unable to run this year’s TCS London Marathon,” said the 31-year-old.

“Unfortunately, since the World Championships I have had problems with muscle fatigue and have not yet been able to resume training.”

London Marathon organisers said world silver and bronze medallists Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia and Somalia-born Belgian Bashir Abdi would be on the start line on Oct. 2 along with Ethiopia’s defending champion Sisay Lemma.

Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele, the second fastest marathon runner of all time, will also compete.

Last year’s women’s runner-up Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia has also withdrawn. Kenya’s world record holder Brigid Kosgei, a two times winner, and reigning champion Joyciline Jepkosgei lead the entry list.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Villa’s Gerrard Outfoxes Lampard In First Managerial Clash

1 min ago
2 min read

Fired-up Villa squeeze Out Home Win Over Everton

15 mins ago
2 min read

Halep Fights Off Gauff, Haddad Maia Stuns Bencic In Canadian Open

7 hours ago
1 min read

Benzema, Ronaldo And Haaland Nominated For Ballon d’Or As Messi Misses Out

7 hours ago
3 min read

U.S. GP Promoter Hopes F1 Title Battle Goes Beyond Austin

7 hours ago
2 min read

Judge Approves $24 Million Settlement Between USWNT Players, U.S. Soccer

7 hours ago
2 min read

Deadly Haaland Strikes Twice To Give Man City Win At West Ham

6 days ago
2 min read

Dasilva Scores Late As Brentford Rally For Draw At Leicester

6 days ago
3 min read

Ten Hag Era At United Begins With Defeat To Brighton

6 days ago
2 min read

Manchester United Must Let Ronaldo Leave – Rooney

6 days ago
2 min read

England’s Moeen Fears Losing 50-Over Cricket Due To Unsustainable Schedule

6 days ago
1 min read

City Stay Will Not Be Determined By European Success – Guardiola

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Villa’s Gerrard Outfoxes Lampard In First Managerial Clash

1 min ago
2 min read

Fired-up Villa squeeze Out Home Win Over Everton

15 mins ago
1 min read

Goverment Plans New City Development Near Vaal River

6 hours ago
3 min read

Trump Investigated For Possible Violation Of Espionage Act

6 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer