iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Meme Culture Thrives in the DRC despite Internet Shutdowns

14 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Cartoonists in Africa have historically engaged their readers through the use of humour. Their expressions become fodder for conversations in public spaces like crowded buses and bars. In the colonial era, cartoons and popular paintings were instrumental in the struggle for independence in many African countries. There are an estimated 5.3 million active internet users in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). But access to technology is limited to people with the financial means. Because censorship in the country is rife, the online sphere, with its anonymity, provides a platform through which power can be critiqued. There has been an increase in academic interest about circulating digital content. But there’s been virtually no research exploring memes and other viral media in Africa. Beginning in 2017, we began researching memes and their circulation in the DRC’s capital city, Kinshasa. This research has provided some insights into the cultural characteristics of digital images in the DRC. And also how they relate to larger anxieties about social change and foreign interventions and new forms of online connection.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Cameroon’s Stand Up Scene Grows

14 hours ago
1 min read

Rwandan Startup Makes Being a Woman Easier

14 hours ago
1 min read

How Africa’s Learners Managed Schooling during Lockdowns

14 hours ago
1 min read

More African States Sign Up for Covid-19 Vaccine

14 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwean Deminers Praised for Job Well Done

14 hours ago
1 min read

Mogadishu Braces itself for A Small Enemy

14 hours ago
1 min read

Documenting the #EndSars Protests

14 hours ago
1 min read

Libya’s Social Media Filled with Condolences after Haftar Critic Killed

14 hours ago
1 min read

AU Watches Helplessly as Ethiopia Goes into War

14 hours ago
1 min read

A Train Driver and Mechanic Lovingly Maintain an Old Steam Railway in Eritrea

2 days ago
1 min read

One of Africa’s Richest Men Bids for CAF Presidency

2 days ago
1 min read

Cameroon’s Economic Capital Sees New Security Threat

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Political Parties React To Magashule’s Arrest Warrant

44 mins ago
1 min read

Accused In Asbestos Case Return To Court

1 hour ago
1 min read

Parliament Commits To Curbing Irregular Expenditure At PRASA

1 hour ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Fatalities Close In On 20 000

1 hour ago