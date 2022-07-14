iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Members Nominated For Leadership Positions Must Declare All Funding Sources – ANC

Photo Credit: Twitter/@MyANC

7 mins ago 1 min read

The African National Congress in a bid to stop a repeat of the CR17 campaign saga said that it would now demand that those nominated for leadership positions declare all sources of their funding.

This is contained in an 11-page document of guidelines compiled by the party’s electoral committee, which is chaired by its former deputy president, Kgalema Motlanthe.

The rules and regulations report dictates that candidates must keep a clear record of all sources of donations in money and in kind – this includes of all the spending done on their campaigns.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa continues to be hounded over his refusal to disclose some of the big names believed to have been behind his successful bid to lead the governing party and by extension, South Africa.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Taxpayers Urged To Use Digital Platforms

9 seconds ago
1 min read

Presidency Refutes Teffo Claims

2 mins ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 397 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

18 mins ago
1 min read

NMB Holds Day Zero At Bay

23 hours ago
1 min read

Mass Action Forces SARS Branches To Close

23 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 493 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

Nehawu To Down Tools At SARSA After Wage Negotiations Stall

2 days ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Soweto Reeling After Tavern Massacre

2 days ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane Questions Her Suspension

2 days ago
1 min read

Limpopo Confirms First Monkeypox Case

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Sends Condolences After Tavern Violence Claims Multiple Lives

3 days ago
1 min read

Cele To Receive Report On Deadly Tavern Shootings

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Taxpayers Urged To Use Digital Platforms

9 seconds ago
1 min read

Presidency Refutes Teffo Claims

2 mins ago
1 min read

Members Nominated For Leadership Positions Must Declare All Funding Sources – ANC

7 mins ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 397 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

18 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer