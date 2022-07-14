Members Nominated For Leadership Positions Must Declare All Funding Sources – ANC

The African National Congress in a bid to stop a repeat of the CR17 campaign saga said that it would now demand that those nominated for leadership positions declare all sources of their funding.

This is contained in an 11-page document of guidelines compiled by the party’s electoral committee, which is chaired by its former deputy president, Kgalema Motlanthe.

The rules and regulations report dictates that candidates must keep a clear record of all sources of donations in money and in kind – this includes of all the spending done on their campaigns.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa continues to be hounded over his refusal to disclose some of the big names believed to have been behind his successful bid to lead the governing party and by extension, South Africa.

