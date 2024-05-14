Meghan Markle Honored with Royal Titles during Nigeria Visit

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was honored with royal titles by three traditional rulers during her recent visit to Nigeria. The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Adekanbi christened the Duchess “Adetokunbo,” a name that translates to “royalty from beyond the seas.” She was also christened “Ada Mazi,” which translates to “the daughter of the Igbo ancestral palace,” by His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, had taken a three day trip to the West African country on the invitation of its Chief of Defence Staff Christopher Gwabin Musa. They received a warm welcome and, beyond Meghan’s christening, had an eventful trip that included sports rehabilitation, women’s empowerment, and mental health activities.



SOURCE: CNN