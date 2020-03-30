Meghan Cremer Murder Case Postponed To May

Share with your network!

Three men implicated in the murder of Meghan Cremer are expected back in court on 25 May.

Shiraaz Jaftha, Jeremy Sias, and Charles Daniels appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday.

The accused were apprehended after Cremer’s body was discovered at a Philippi sand mine in August last year.

The avid horse rider was found with her hands bound and had a restraint around her neck. The 30-year-old was last seen alive on 3 August when she left her home on a Philippi farm.

Sias faces charges of murder, armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and defeating the ends of justice.

Jafta and Daniels are charged with theft and defeating the ends of justice.

EWN

Share with your network!