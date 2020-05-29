Fri. May 29th, 2020

Meet the Winners of Africa.com's Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19 Competition

The first prize was awarded to Laud Basing of Ghana, founder of Incas Diagnostics for his rapid Covid-19 test, which is combined with a comprehensive app that incorporates symptom assessment, data capture of test results, tracking of patient location using GPS signals, and dissemination of all of this information to public health authorities. Six finalists were chosen from a wide field of applicants to compete on Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19, a “Shark Tank” style contest in which entrepreneurs competed for prizes. The judges for the competition were Juliet Ehimuan, Director, West Africa-Google; Andile Ngcaba, Founding Partner and Chairman of Convergence Partners; Eric Osiakwan, Managing Partner of Chanzo Capital; and Adrian Vermooten, Head of Digital Innovation, Standard Bank.

