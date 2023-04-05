iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Meet the “Sapadora” – the Angolan Term for People Who Clear Mines

3 hours ago 1 min read

An increasing number of women in Angola are working to get rid of the scourge of landmines left from the 27-year civil war, which are still claiming victims long after the fighting finished. People are still dying or being maimed after coming across one of the millions of landmines or unexploded ordnance left over from the fighting that ended more than two decades ago. The only national survey into this issue, carried out by the Angolan government in 2014, found that around 88,000 people were living with injuries caused by landmines in the country. Organisations like the International Campaign to Ban Landmines say that the true toll may be higher still, as there is no on-going official monitoring of casualties. Children are often the victims.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenya Set to Launch its First Operational Satellite Next Week

2 hours ago
1 min read

At the Helm of Africa’s First Court Dedicated to Wildlife Crime 

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ivorian Cocoa Bean Farmers Expect to Die Poor, Despite Rising Demand for the Raw Material 

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Reasons behind the Exodus of African Billionaires are Multifaceted

3 hours ago
1 min read

Counterfeit Medicines are a Huge Problem in Many African Countries

3 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Uneducated are Unable to Contribute to the Growth of the Economy

3 hours ago
1 min read

North Africa is Getting Hotter at a Faster Rate

3 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Travel Market is Open and Booming

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Cuppy Fund will Pay to Narrow Resource Gaps for Students Who Need it the Most 

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ivorian Technology Entrepreneur and Smartphone Designer Wins World Literacy Award 2023

1 day ago
1 min read

Ugandan-based Network Helps Journalists Become Specialists in the Environmental Beat

1 day ago
1 min read

Is Rwanda the Right Solution for Boats of Asylum Seekers Arriving on British Shores?

1 day ago

You may have missed

6 min read

The Consequences Of Re-Zoning In Clairwood

14 seconds ago
3 min read

How South Africa Can Achieve Both Social And Economic Inclusion In Our Quest To Realising The Right For Access To Adequate Housing

11 mins ago
4 min read

Top Safari Destinations In Africa

2 hours ago
3 min read

The Ndlovu Youth Choir, Louie Vega, Sun-El Musician, Msaki & More Launch Sunsets Festival Beneath The African Sun

2 hours ago

Share