Meet the “Sapadora” – the Angolan Term for People Who Clear Mines

An increasing number of women in Angola are working to get rid of the scourge of landmines left from the 27-year civil war, which are still claiming victims long after the fighting finished. People are still dying or being maimed after coming across one of the millions of landmines or unexploded ordnance left over from the fighting that ended more than two decades ago. The only national survey into this issue, carried out by the Angolan government in 2014, found that around 88,000 people were living with injuries caused by landmines in the country. Organisations like the International Campaign to Ban Landmines say that the true toll may be higher still, as there is no on-going official monitoring of casualties. Children are often the victims.
SOURCE: BBC
More Stories
Kenya Set to Launch its First Operational Satellite Next Week
At the Helm of Africa’s First Court Dedicated to Wildlife Crime
Ivorian Cocoa Bean Farmers Expect to Die Poor, Despite Rising Demand for the Raw Material
The Reasons behind the Exodus of African Billionaires are Multifaceted
Counterfeit Medicines are a Huge Problem in Many African Countries
South Africa’s Uneducated are Unable to Contribute to the Growth of the Economy
North Africa is Getting Hotter at a Faster Rate
Africa’s Travel Market is Open and Booming
The Cuppy Fund will Pay to Narrow Resource Gaps for Students Who Need it the Most
Ivorian Technology Entrepreneur and Smartphone Designer Wins World Literacy Award 2023
Ugandan-based Network Helps Journalists Become Specialists in the Environmental Beat
Is Rwanda the Right Solution for Boats of Asylum Seekers Arriving on British Shores?