iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Meet the Only African at Nasa Right Now

36 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Fadji Maina has become the first scientist from Niger to work for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa). The 29-year-old hydrologist earned her PhD in 2016, and joined the world-famous space agency in the US at the end of last month. She told the BBC’s Focus on Africa programme she will use her new job to give back to her country and the continent: “I will say to them to not give up to keep going because everyone would think people from Niger, or a young girl from Niger, would not be able to do this. But just believe in yourself and find an environment that will support you,” she said. Ms Maina said she is the only African in Nasa: “You get used to it also I think we need to have more people coming from different backgrounds to be able to solve the problems that we are looking at – because different people will have different perspectives.”

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

How Some African Couples are Tying the Knot during the Pandemic

59 seconds ago
1 min read

Only a Quarter of Africa’s Trade Finance Needs are Being Met

4 mins ago
1 min read

Will this be the Midas Touch for Ghana?

6 mins ago
1 min read

Oil Spill Highlights Inequality in Mauritius

9 mins ago
2 min read

Thanks to the Pandemic the Horn of Africa’s Recreational Drug Faces Mixed Fortunes

11 mins ago
1 min read

The Floods are Coming for Sudan’s Pyramids

14 mins ago
2 min read

Update on the Great Green Wall of Africa

17 mins ago
1 min read

Cairo’s New Strategy to Battle Coronavirus

24 mins ago
1 min read

A Quiet Bitcoin Boom in Africa

30 mins ago
1 min read

Sarkodie Appointed Ambassador of the Pan African Heritage World Museum

23 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Counterfeit Checker Heads to Afghanistan

23 hours ago
1 min read

Panic Sets In as Floods Damage Swathes of Sudan

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How Some African Couples are Tying the Knot during the Pandemic

59 seconds ago
1 min read

Only a Quarter of Africa’s Trade Finance Needs are Being Met

4 mins ago
1 min read

Will this be the Midas Touch for Ghana?

6 mins ago
1 min read

Oil Spill Highlights Inequality in Mauritius

9 mins ago