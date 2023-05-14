Meet the Man Running the Length of Africa

Russell Cook, a 26-year-old Briton, is taking on an extraordinary challenge: running the entire length of Africa, from the southernmost point in South Africa to the northernmost point in Tunisia. This ambitious feat entails covering a distance equivalent to 360 marathons in just 240 days. Along the way, Cook will navigate sweltering deserts, treacherous rainforests, and encounters with dangerous wildlife. His journey began in South Africa, where he ran over 50 kilometres per day during the first two weeks. Now in Namibia, he faces the unforgiving Namib Desert. Supported by a small team of friends, he aims to raise funds for The Running Charity and Water Aid.
