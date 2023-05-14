iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Meet the Man Running the Length of Africa

2 days ago 1 min read

Russell Cook, a 26-year-old Briton, is taking on an extraordinary challenge: running the entire length of Africa, from the southernmost point in South Africa to the northernmost point in Tunisia. This ambitious feat entails covering a distance equivalent to 360 marathons in just 240 days. Along the way, Cook will navigate sweltering deserts, treacherous rainforests, and encounters with dangerous wildlife. His journey began in South Africa, where he ran over 50 kilometres per day during the first two weeks. Now in Namibia, he faces the unforgiving Namib Desert. Supported by a small team of friends, he aims to raise funds for The Running Charity and Water Aid. 

GETAWAY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Continent Comes to New York for 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair

2 days ago
1 min read

A Regional Walk Through the History of African Hair Braiding                                             

2 days ago
1 min read

3 Must-See Films at the New York African Film Festival                  

2 days ago
1 min read

How African Royal Families Showed Up In Style for King Charles’ Coronation 

2 days ago
1 min read

An Award to Prompt more Film Lovers to Discover Africa’s Classic Movies

2 days ago
1 min read

West African Self-portraiter Awarded as One of the Most Prestigious in the Industry

2 days ago
1 min read

Fantastic Fast Food, West African Style, in Brooklyn

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Unique AirBnBs

2 days ago
1 min read

The Seychelles Offers an Escape from Winter Blues 

2 days ago
1 min read

Six Candidates are Vying to Succeed Patrick Njoroge as the Governor of Kenya’s Central Bank

2 days ago
1 min read

The African Union has Chosen “Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation” as its Theme for 2023

2 days ago
1 min read

A Curious Tale is Unfolding in Nigeria’s Fintech Scene

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Continent Comes to New York for 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair

2 days ago
1 min read

A Regional Walk Through the History of African Hair Braiding                                             

2 days ago
1 min read

3 Must-See Films at the New York African Film Festival                  

2 days ago
1 min read

How African Royal Families Showed Up In Style for King Charles’ Coronation 

2 days ago

Share