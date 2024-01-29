South Africa has a vibrant creative community, and a new series of videos aims to showcase three of its top talents. Created by filmmaker Jesse Zinn, ‘Meet the Makers’ focuses on three fashion designers: Palesa Mokubung, Sindiso Khumalo, and Chu Suwannapha. Zinn, a 30-year-old filmmaker and Master of Fine Arts graduate of Stanford University, who regularly puts her directing skills to work tackling themes of girlhood, freedom and coming of age, was selected as one of the 2023 Design Indaba Emerging Creatives.

DESIGN INDABA