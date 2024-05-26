Meet the Ghanaian YouTuber Connecting Africans One Video at a Time       

A childhood dream took him from Ghana to China to study aviation engineering, but a talent for video making turned him into a YouTube sensation and gave him a new mission. Kobina Ackon, known to the Internet as “Wode Maya,” travels tirelessly throughout Africa to document the wonders of the continent. Through his videos, he is connecting Africans with Africans, the diaspora to its origins, and the world to a different narrative about Africa.

CNN