Meet the Ghanaian Author Documenting the History of African Designers

African fashion is riding a new wave of popularity, but the achievements of its designers have historically gone unnoticed on the global stage. A new book by Ghanaian author, Ken Kweku Nimo, aims to right that wrong by showcasing the incredible diversity of African talent that have defined African fashion, as well as the amazing creatives that continue to propel it forward. Africa In Fashion: Luxury, Craft and Textile Heritage, dips into the designer’s voice. “It’s theirs. There’s a section of the African fashion industry from my perspective, then there’s theirs. You are listening to these designers. I allowed them to literally take over the book.”
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
More Stories
Beyoncé Has Helped Usher in a Renaissance for African Artists
Angola’s Privatisation Campaign is an Experiment
Trouble in Abuja’s Airspace
Harare Squeezes Mining Companies Tighter
Ban on Bain Sets an Important Precedent
South Africa Needs to Develop Dedicated Private Security to Protect its Critical Infrastructure
Food Security Finance Benefits West Africa’s Farming Community
A Housing Scheme that Targets Expatriates Who Want to Build Back Home
Nigerian Techies have Taken Advantage of the UK’s Talent-hungry Immigration Policies
One of Africa’s Promising States is Back for its 17th IMF Bail-out
AU Agenda 2063 Sees Use of Both Renewable and Non-renewable Energy Sources
A Tale of Defiance from British Rule