Meet the Ghanaian Author Documenting the History of African Designers

22 seconds ago 1 min read

African fashion is riding a new wave of popularity, but the achievements of its designers have historically gone unnoticed on the global stage. A new book by Ghanaian author, Ken Kweku Nimo, aims to right that wrong by showcasing the incredible diversity of African talent that have defined African fashion, as well as the amazing creatives that continue to propel it forward. Africa In Fashion: Luxury, Craft and Textile Heritage, dips into the designer’s voice. “It’s theirs. There’s a section of the African fashion industry from my perspective, then there’s theirs. You are listening to these designers. I allowed them to literally take over the book.”

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

