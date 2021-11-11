iAfrica

Meet the Fastest Group of Siblings in the World

The Dibaba sisters — Tirunesh, Genzebe, and Ejegayehu— are the only siblings in recorded history to hold concurrent world records. Tirunesh is the most decorated, with three Olympic gold medals. She made history at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing where she became the first woman to win gold in the 5,000 meters and 10,000-meter races.  She then went on to win gold at the 2012 Olympics in London, where she became the first woman to win the event at two consecutive Olympics, as reported in Face 2 Face Africa. Genzebe is a silver medalist thanks to the Rio Olympics in 2016,  their older sister, Ejegayehu, is an Olympian, too winning silver from Athens. Their cousin Derartu Tulu was the first Black African woman to win Olympic gold, in the 1992 games, as first reported in Vogue.

