Meet the Duo Behind Akoko                        

West African cuisine is gaining a foothold outside of Africa thanks to enterprising chefs like the duo behind London’s acclaimed restaurant, Akoko. Founder Aji Akokomi and Executive Chef Ayo Adeyemi are creating dishes that elevate West African cuisine by taking innovative approaches to traditional methods, presenting it beautifully, and serving it in an atmosphere that is reminiscent of Nigeria. First-time diners can expect a unique culinary adventure that respectfully emphasises the exceptional quality of the ingredients and showcases innovation within traditional West African processes.

