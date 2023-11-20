Meet the African Artists Driving a Cultural Renaissance                             

Connection spurs creativity, and the advancing digital age has enabled new touch points and mutual inspiration for Africans and members of the continent’s diaspora. The resulting percolation of ideas has prompted an African cultural renaissance across the realms of music, art, fashion, film and more. 12 leading creators from Africa and the diaspora, as far afield as Asia, Europe and the United States are at the center of a global shift. They include a two-time Oscar winner and first-time filmmakers, a Michelin star chef and a best-selling author, a fashion designer and an architect, a visual artist and a pop star. For them, Africa is the motherland, the source from which they draw. They are part of the global web of creatives who are making the world more African.

THE NEW YORK TIMES