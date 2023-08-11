Meet Nigerian Serial Health Inventor

Robotics entrepreneur, Kemisola Bolarinwa set up Nextwear Technology in the Nigerian capital, Abuja. The company will soon launch what is believed to be the first trial of a wearable, battery-operated device to detect breast cancer – the Smart Bra. er prototype, which uses ultrasound to detect possible tumours in 30 minutes, will undergo a large-scale trial in Nigeria this year. Similar technology is being developed in Switzerland and Mexico. Women can wear the device at home and get the results through an app on their phone. The device can transmit. Bolarinwa has also developed a GPS necklace that helps track the wearer’s location – launched in 2020 when there were “overwhelming cases of kidnapping across Nigeria” – and a watch that monitors body temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen, heart and breathing rate. Sexism in the sector was obvious from her days studying electrical engineering at the University of Ado-Ekiti, she says.

