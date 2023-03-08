iAfrica

Meet Esther Mwema, a 28-year-old Digital Inequalities Expert and Artist from Zambia

Esther Mwema DIGRA Founder & Chief Strategist
4 hours ago 1 min read

A long-time activist on gendered safety issues, her current work grew out of the desire to increase girls’ representation in the digital governance sphere. Tech has shaped the lives of young people in profound and unique ways, says Esther, so when it comes to its governance, “involving youth for me is a no-brainer”. She is the founder of Digital Grassroots, the only youth-led organization in the Generation Equality Action Coalition on Technology and Innovation for Gender Equality. The internet’s militaristic origins, Esther emphasizes, have also shaped its governance. “That means that the issues affecting women and girls, and how technology can replicate gender inequality, were not at the center,” she says. 

SOURCE: UN WOMEN

