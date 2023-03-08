Meet Esther Mwema, a 28-year-old Digital Inequalities Expert and Artist from Zambia

A long-time activist on gendered safety issues, her current work grew out of the desire to increase girls’ representation in the digital governance sphere. Tech has shaped the lives of young people in profound and unique ways, says Esther, so when it comes to its governance, “involving youth for me is a no-brainer”. She is the founder of Digital Grassroots, the only youth-led organization in the Generation Equality Action Coalition on Technology and Innovation for Gender Equality. The internet’s militaristic origins, Esther emphasizes, have also shaped its governance. “That means that the issues affecting women and girls, and how technology can replicate gender inequality, were not at the center,” she says.
SOURCE: UN WOMEN
More Stories
ALX Africa’s First-ever All-female Software Engineering Cohort
Africa No Filter Investigates Africa’s Influence on the World, African Youth, and How Dominant Narratives about Africa Shape the Youth’s Perception of the Continent
Somalia’s Female Journalists Defy Family and Societal Expectations to do Work that they Believe is Integral to their Nation’s Future
Women in Cameroon Force the Military’s Hand
How Ifeoma Nwobu’s Dynamic Interests Led her from Modeling to Tech
Young Kenyans are on the Hunt for the Best Investment Options
Why Timnit Gebru Isn’t Waiting for Big Tech to Fix AI’s Problems
Boosting the Financial Capacities of over 200 Women Cooperatives in Côte d’Ivoire’s Staple Crop Food Sector
A Recent Study Investigated the Impact of COVID-19 on Working Women in South Africa
Exploring South Africa’s Black Wine Scene
The Best East African Songs Out Right Now
Africa’s Largest Film Festival Focuses on Strong Women