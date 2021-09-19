iAfrica

Meet Chris Fallows, the South African Wildlife Photographer Behind ‘Air Jaws’ and More

If you’ve ever watched Shark Week, you’ve likely seen the awe-inspiring work of South African wildlife photographer, Chris Fallows. For the past 20+ years, he and his camera have captured some of the world’s most majestic creatures in their natural habitats. While the images fascinate, Chris aims for them to tell a story and to engage people about the importance of preserving these animals’ environments.   Fans of “Shark Week” have likely seen Fallows’ work; he was the first to capture a great white shark breaching the waters near Seal Island, off the coast of Cape Town, in 1996. His extensive body of work has since appeared in more than 60 international documentaries and over 500 publications. For Fallows, though, taking a photograph is about more than capturing a great image. It’s about telling a unique story and sharing a passion with the world.

