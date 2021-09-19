Meet Chris Fallows, the South African Wildlife Photographer Behind ‘Air Jaws’ and More

If you’ve ever watched Shark Week, you’ve likely seen the awe-inspiring work of South African wildlife photographer, Chris Fallows. For the past 20+ years, he and his camera have captured some of the world’s most majestic creatures in their natural habitats. While the images fascinate, Chris aims for them to tell a story and to engage people about the importance of preserving these animals’ environments. Fans of “Shark Week” have likely seen Fallows’ work; he was the first to capture a great white shark breaching the waters near Seal Island, off the coast of Cape Town, in 1996. His extensive body of work has since appeared in more than 60 international documentaries and over 500 publications. For Fallows, though, taking a photograph is about more than capturing a great image. It’s about telling a unique story and sharing a passion with the world.
SOURCE: CNN
More Stories
Explore the Beautiful Crafts and Textiles Emerging Now from Africa
Can Africa’s Green Initiatives Mitigate Effects of Climate Change?
Damning Allegations Levelled against British American Tobacco South Africa
How Kenyan Airways Pivoted to Meet New Market Shift
Seven Africans Make Time Magazine’s List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2021
Benin is the Fastest Place in the World to Start a Company
Tech SME Gains Business Success, Growth And Acquisition During The Pandemic
The Number of Children Working Across Mines in Africa is Rising
A Startup that Will Cut the Cost it Takes to Produce Palm Oil
Africa to Pull Out All the Stops at Dubai’s World Expo
Somalia is on the Cusp of Becoming the World’s First Cashless Society
A Mission to Rehabilitate Nigeria’s Waterways One Beach at a Time