Meet Bloody Civilian, The New Artist Soundtracking Black Panther

6 hours ago 1 min read

Before she had released her debut single, Bloody Civilian discovered she would soundtrack the Marvel blockbuster of the year. Real name Emoseh Khamofu (“bloody civilian” is the callous term members of the Nigerian army use for the public), the Abuja-born 25-year-old was signed by Def Jam CEO Tunji Balogun – who was responsible for signing Tems, SZA and Kendrick – and is managed by Seni “Chubbz” Saraki, co-founder of NATIVE, who also served as a co-producer on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With Ludwig Goransson, the film’s composer and soundtrack album producer, they created camp, inviting different artists to contribute their ideas. 

Vogue

