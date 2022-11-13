Meet Bloody Civilian, The New Artist Soundtracking Black Panther

Before she had released her debut single, Bloody Civilian discovered she would soundtrack the Marvel blockbuster of the year. Real name Emoseh Khamofu (“bloody civilian” is the callous term members of the Nigerian army use for the public), the Abuja-born 25-year-old was signed by Def Jam CEO Tunji Balogun – who was responsible for signing Tems, SZA and Kendrick – and is managed by Seni “Chubbz” Saraki, co-founder of NATIVE, who also served as a co-producer on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With Ludwig Goransson, the film’s composer and soundtrack album producer, they created camp, inviting different artists to contribute their ideas.
More Stories
10 African Cities With the Highest Cost Of Living in 2022
Senegal’s ‘Plastic Man’ on a Mission Against Trash
Africa’s Heritage Sites in Jeopardy as the Planet Warms
Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes
Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier
Birds Evolve Different Body Temperatures in Different Climates
The Stylish Elewana Kilindi Zanzibar
The Best of ART X Lagos 2022
Fela Kuti, Who Used ‘Music as Weapon’, Honoured in Paris
Africa.com to Feature Bill Gates on Innovating for Food Security and Climate Change in Africa
Uganda Launches Its First Satellite Into Space
Cop27: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Pitches $18 Billion Plan for Energy Transition