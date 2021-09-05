iAfrica

Meet Africa’s Top Fashion Influencers

3 hours ago

Africa is emerging as a powerful marketplace for fashion, and Western brands are clamoring for a foothold. Gone are the days when Western designs and marketing were simply imposed upon the continent with brands now scrambling to tailor their designs and messaging to African consumers. A critical way many are finding to gain legitimacy is partnerships with African influencers.     These days, global brands like Louis Vuitton, Prada and Hermès are competing with a growing number of homegrown labels, as designers like Rich Mnisi, Kenneth Ize, Hanifa and Thebe Magugu tap into rising demand for African-made fashion. In order to succeed, Western brands must harness the power of local influencers, ranging from stars of Nigerian cinema, dubbed Nollywood, to television presenters, singers and influencers, technology company Heuritech said in a webinar titled “Discover the African Fashion Scene.”

