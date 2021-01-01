iAfrica

Medupi Power Plant Blast Won’t Cause Load Shedding – Eskom

6 hours ago 1 min read

Eskom on Monday assured South Africans that an explosion at the newly completed Medupi power station would not result in load shedding.

The government-owned entity said a generation unit caught alight on Sunday night and affected another unit. All employees who were on duty were accounted for while several employees were treated for shock. No other serious injuries were reported.

Several Eskom employees have been suspended following a blast at Eskom’s Medupi power plant.

The power company said that there was a deviation from procedure at one of its units, which led to the explosion on Sunday night.

Energy expert Chris Yelland said that this proved that Medupi was nowhere close to being fully operational, despite an announcement last week that its 14-year construction had been completed.

Energy analyst Roger Lily said that it remained unclear for how long the affected generator could be out of service.

On Monday, Eskom assured customers that the blast would not result in rolling blackouts.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that an investigation had been launched.

He said that the unit was extensively damaged.

