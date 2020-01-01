iAfrica

iAfrica

Medical Organisations Warn Against Use Of Ivermectin

2 hours ago

Medical organisations are warning against the use of Ivermectin.

Critical Care South Africa and The South African Society of Anaesthesiologists are concerned that many patients and families see ivermectin as a viable alternative to vaccination.

Ivermectin has been the subject of debate since it was touted as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

However, based on a Department of Health Rapid Review report, the current evidence for the use of ivermectin does not indicate any clear benefits.

CCSA and SASA have also supported recommendations from SAHPRA that Ivermectin should not be used routinely in the management of any stage of COVID-19.

