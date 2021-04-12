Medical Fraternity Mourns Dr Sindi van Zyl

The South African Medical Association on behalf of the entire medical fraternity has honoured the late Dr Sindi van Zyl.
Van Zyl passed on due to COVID-19-related complications on Saturday, 10 April.
She was a well-known and beloved doctor, radio host and magazine columnist who offered advice on a range of medical topics, particularly on her Twitter account. She also a number of roles at Sama.
“Dr van Zyl’s passing is a great loss to the country. She was passionate about the medical profession and dedicated her time to educating the nation on all health matters especially HIV and mental health,” Sama said in a statement.
