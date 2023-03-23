iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Medical Fees Rise By 5.3% In February – Stats SA

Image: Pexels
6 hours ago 1 min read

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said doctors, dentists and hospital ward fees increased by 5.3% in February this year slightly up when compared to the increase in the same month last year.

In 2022, there was a 5% increase.

The statistics body announced the latest changes to inflation figures on Wednesday with the annual consumer inflation edging higher to reach 7% in February from 6.9% in January.

A closer inspection of the figures also shows that the index for health insurance increased by 4.4% in February after a number of companies implemented annual premium increases.

Tariffs for medical services are surveyed once a year in February.

Stats SA’s Patrick Kelly: “The consumer price index rose by 0,7% between January and February, representing the largest monthly increase since July 2022 when it rose by 1,5%. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 13,6% over the past 12 months, up from 13,4% recorded in January. The reading in February is the highest since April 2009.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Power Cuts Case Continues

6 hours ago
1 min read

Ramokgopa Tours Troubled Tutuka

6 hours ago
1 min read

EFF’s No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Fails

6 hours ago
4 min read

The National Treasury Should Do More To Alleviate Household Costs Of Loadshedding

1 day ago
2 min read

Eskom Concedes That Outrage Over Power Cuts Warranted

2 days ago
1 min read

Electricity Minister To Visit All Power Stations

2 days ago
1 min read

Over 500 Arrested Nationwide During Protest Action

2 days ago
1 min read

Malema Rubbishes Concerns That EFF Nationwide Protest Will Turn Violent

6 days ago
1 min read

Santaco Says Taxi Industry Will Operate As Normal

6 days ago
1 min read

Government Ready To Deal With Any Eventuality

6 days ago
1 min read

Nersa Sticks By 18.65% Tariff Increase

6 days ago
1 min read

Anarchy Will Not Be Allowed In SA – Ramaphosa

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Contemporary South African Design Meets Modern Local Culinary Flavours

1 min ago
1 min read

Medical Fees Rise By 5.3% In February – Stats SA

6 hours ago
1 min read

Power Cuts Case Continues

6 hours ago
1 min read

Ramokgopa Tours Troubled Tutuka

6 hours ago

Share