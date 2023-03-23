Medical Fees Rise By 5.3% In February – Stats SA

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said doctors, dentists and hospital ward fees increased by 5.3% in February this year slightly up when compared to the increase in the same month last year.

In 2022, there was a 5% increase.

The statistics body announced the latest changes to inflation figures on Wednesday with the annual consumer inflation edging higher to reach 7% in February from 6.9% in January.

A closer inspection of the figures also shows that the index for health insurance increased by 4.4% in February after a number of companies implemented annual premium increases.

Tariffs for medical services are surveyed once a year in February.

Stats SA’s Patrick Kelly: “The consumer price index rose by 0,7% between January and February, representing the largest monthly increase since July 2022 when it rose by 1,5%. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 13,6% over the past 12 months, up from 13,4% recorded in January. The reading in February is the highest since April 2009.”

Share with your network!