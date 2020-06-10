Mediators Disagree on Libya’s Way Forward

Share with your network!

Turkey has dismissed Egypt’s proposal for a ceasefire in Libya, saying the plan aimed to save renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar after the collapse of his 14-month military push to seize the capital. Ankara supports Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), whose forces have in recent weeks repelled the assault on Tripoli by Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia. Egypt called for a ceasefire starting on Monday, as part of an initiative that also proposed an elected leadership council for Libya. Russia and the UAE welcomed the plan, while Germany said United Nations-backed talks were key to the peace process. However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday dismissed the proposal as an attempt to save Haftar following the losses he suffered on the battlefield.

