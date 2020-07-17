Fri. Jul 17th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mec Masuku: Gauteng’s Covid-19 Infections & Active Cases Highest In SA

3 mins ago 1 min read

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku addressing the media in Johannesburg during a press briefing on 17 July 2020 by the provincial command council on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter

Share with your network!

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Friday said the province had the highest number of COVID-19 infections and active cases in the country.

The MEC made the announcement at a media briefing by the provincial command council on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gauteng has almost 36% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa, and an estimated 46% of active cases.

Masuku said due to the highly densely populated nature of the province, the high numbers were expected.

“Gauteng has got almost 36% of confirmed cases and almost 46% of active cases. We were expecting these numbers. As we have said before that being the epicentre of the pandemic [in the country] is something we were expecting and prepared to deal with the storm,” Masuku said.

With more than 342,000 COVID-19 infections recorded in the country, Masuku said the country had become one of the top six highly affected countries in the world.

“We have passed the two million mark of the tests conducted in the country and we have moved to the top five of the countries that have got active cases in the world. This makes us one of the highly affected countries in the world,” he said.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena Stabbed To Death In Alleged Home Invasion

24 hours ago
1 min read

WC Courts To Get Additional Oversight Measures On Gender-Based Violence Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

Inquiry Into Mkhwebane’s Fitness To Hold Office Delayed Again

1 day ago
1 min read

WC Reports Decline In COVID-19 Deaths, Hospitalizations

1 day ago
2 min read

Medical Research Council: Alcohol Must Be Better Regulated, Not Prohibited

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa: Cabinet Discussing If Schools Should Remain Open

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mec Masuku: Gauteng’s Covid-19 Infections & Active Cases Highest In SA

3 mins ago
3 min read

Friday, World Emoji Day – What Are The 117 New Emojis For 2020?

2 hours ago
3 min read

Opinion: Could Cloud Contact Centres Ease The Traditional Pains Nigerian Companies Currently Face?

6 hours ago
6 min read

Opinion: Elastic Pricing – Storage Capacity You Need, When You Need It

6 hours ago