Mec Masuku: Gauteng Covid-19 Patient In ICU Improving

Share with your network!

Fifteen COVID-19 patients are still recovering in Gauteng hospitals, one of whom is in an intensive care unit.

This province is responsible for the highest number of confirmed cases in the country, with a total of 584 cases out of the national number, which stands at 1,280.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said that the female patient who was in ICU was recovering.

“We only have one in ICU but she is improving and getting better. We’ll get more information today because we’re monitoring those who have been hospitalised.”

The Western Cape has 310 confirmed cases, with one fatality.

KwaZulu-Natal accounts for the other death, with 167 people testing positive in that province.

EWN

Share with your network!