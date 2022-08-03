MEC Maile To Visit Tembisa As Shutdown Continues

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and co-operative governance, Lebogang Maile will meet with organisers of the Tembisa protest on Wednesday.
He will visit the families of the four people killed during the protest on Monday.
Residents have accused the city of discontinuing a rebate of 100 free basic units.
Calm has since been restored in the East Rand township, which was brought to a complete standstill earlier this week.
The people of Tembisa have been calling on Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell to address their electricity concerns.
Following a meeting with the Tembisa Community Forum, Campbell has committed to meet with them on Friday.
Maile has condemned the violence in the area.
