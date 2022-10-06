iAfrica

iAfrica

Measures Are In Place To Ensure Safety Of Tourists – Minister Sisulu

@LindiweSisuluSA/Twitter
6 hours ago 1 min read

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that measures were in place to ensure the safety of tourists.

The German tourist was shot dead in an attempted hijacking in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Minister Sisulu said that the German tourist was the third to have been killed while visiting the country since 1994.

She said that her ministry implemented safety measures years ago and tourists were given a list of areas where there was a prevalence of high crime.

Sisulu insisted that tourists were safe.

“One was Mrs Dewani, who it turned out was murdered in Cape Town. The other one was a tourist who fell down Table Mountain in an accident and this is one that was a calculated killing.”

She said that the area where the tourist was killed in Mpumalanga was notorious for crime and her department would be working with the police to ensure this changed.

