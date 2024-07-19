McKenzie And EFF Spar Over Roman-Dutch Law And Judicial Decisions

In a heated exchange during Parliament’s debate on the recent Opening Address, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) confronted each other over the application of Roman-Dutch law by the former Western Cape High Court Judge President, John Hlophe, who now leads the opposition MK Party.

The controversy flared when McKenzie announced his intention to assist prisoners sentenced under Hlophe to appeal their sentences, sparking criticism from the EFF, who accused McKenzie of misunderstanding Hlophe’s efforts to decolonize the law.

Further tensions arose as McKenzie, also the leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), criticized parties not in the Government of National Unity, referring to them as “sellouts.” This comment particularly agitated EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, leading to a personal exchange between the two, with McKenzie challenging Ndlozi’s contributions compared to his peers.

The debate escalated when McKenzie accused Hlophe of hypocrisy in his judicial practice, prompting Ndlozi to defend Hlophe, citing his written works on decolonizing the law and accusing McKenzie of displaying ignorance on the subject.