Mchunu should have been granted bail – Family

Ngizwe Mchunu’s family says they are shocked by the court’s decision to keep the former Ukhozi FM presenter behind bars.

They say he should have been granted bail on Wednesday since he is accused of a schedule 1 offence.

Mchunu appeared briefly at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court as one of the suspected instigators of last week’s violent protests.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is opposing bail in the matter involving Mchunu.

Prosecutors told the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday that he was was a flight risk after he allegedly flew out of Gauteng in a private jet to KwaZulu-Natal to evade arrest.

The NPA said when pressure was applied for him to be handcuffed, he decided to turn himself in.

The Mchunu family however claims he’s being used as a scapegoat by the state.

Mchunu will remain in custody for another week following his appearance.

