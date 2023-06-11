iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

McGregor Sends Miami Heat Mascot To Hospital – Reports

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
3 mins ago 1 min read

UFC star Conor McGregor sent NBA team Miami Heat mascot Burnie to a local emergency room on Friday evening after an on-court incident during game four of the NBA finals in Miami, according to reports.

In a fighter’s robe and oversized gloves, Burnie was swiftly knocked to the ground by McGregor’s left hook. While Burnie remained on the floor, McGregor proceeded to land a straight punch on the mascot’s headgear.

The clash was set up for McGregor to promote a pain-relief spray. He is seen trying to spray Burnie, who was dragged from the court by his feet by staff.

According to The Athletic, the man portraying Burnie received pain medication, was discharged, and is currently in good condition.

The last time McGregor competed was in 2021, when he broke his leg in a fight with Dustin Poirier.

The Heat’s 108-95 loss to the Denver Nuggets put the Nuggets in a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, with the chance to secure the NBA championship in Game five on Monday.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Ederson Is Manchester City’s Unlikely European Hero

9 seconds ago
3 min read

Man City Triumph Written In The Stars – Guardiola

9 mins ago
1 min read

Villa Agree To Sign Midfielder Tielemans

12 mins ago
3 min read

Australia Close In On WTC Title After Setting India Daunting Target

14 mins ago
2 min read

Boks Hope To Have Ireland Lock Kleyn In Rugby Championship Squad

16 mins ago
1 min read

Manchester City Beat Inter Milan To Win Champions League

12 hours ago
4 min read

Swiatek Reigns Supreme At French Open By Quelling Muchova

15 hours ago
2 min read

Walker Misses Out For Man City, Inter Starting Lineup As Expected

15 hours ago
1 min read

Australia Declare On 270-8 To Set India 444-Run Victory Target

15 hours ago
1 min read

PGA Tour ‘Couldn’t Afford To Keep Battling Saudi Arabia,’ Wall Street Journal Reports

15 hours ago
2 min read

Newcastle Sign Shirt Sponsorship Deal With Saudi Firm

1 day ago
1 min read

Messi In Beijing For Friendly Before Move To Miami

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Ederson Is Manchester City’s Unlikely European Hero

9 seconds ago
1 min read

McGregor Sends Miami Heat Mascot To Hospital – Reports

3 mins ago
3 min read

Man City Triumph Written In The Stars – Guardiola

9 mins ago
1 min read

Villa Agree To Sign Midfielder Tielemans

12 mins ago

Share